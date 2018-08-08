Nintendo Switch Online subscription not needed for Fortnite, it seems

When Nintendo Switch Online launches in September, many games will require Switch owners to pay a monthly subscription fee in order to continue to enjoy their online capabilities. That includes multiplayer gaming over the internet.

However, eagle-eyed gamers have spotted something that could be great news for the legion of Fortnite fans who currently play Battle Royale mode for free on the platform.

It seems that Nintendo will adopt Sony's stance on online access, in that free-to-play games do not require a subscription to the company's dedicated service to battle online. PS4 gamers require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play all but free-to-play titles and free demo weekends.

Microsoft, on the other hand, does require you to subscribe to Xbox Live Gold, even for free-to-play games.

The clue as to Nintendo's decision is thought to have been found on the company's UK eShop. Paid titles that have online access, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Rocket League now have disclaimers, saying that a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will soon be required to continue to play those games over the 'net.

However, the listings for Fortnite and fellow free-to-play game, Paladins, do not carry the same disclaimer. This leads many to believe that both games will continue to be exempt from the new subscription service.

Of course, you might want to subscribe anyway, considering you get more than just online access. You can find out all the details about the new service here: What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?