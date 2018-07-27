Brand new Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 kit gives you a full steering wheel and more

Nintendo has announced a third Nintendo Labo kit that gives you and your kids the opportunity to drive a car, submarine and plane using a Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit has the cardboard parts to build a whole steering wheel accessory and separate acceleration pedal, much like those that cost £100s for other consoles.

You also get two keys, which can be inserted into the Toy-Cons to choose which vehicle you want to drive or pilot.

The games and software are unique to this kit and can be downloaded using a code in the pack - much like the games that come with the former two Labo Toy-Con kits.

"We hope that the new Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit, which allows players to build three different vehicles and play with them together, will introduce totally new players to the unique combination of making, playing, and discovering," said Nintendo Europe's president, Stephan Bole.

Pricing for the Vehicle Kit is yet to be revealed, but the release date has been announced: 14 September 2018.

You can currently buy the previous two kits in the series, which turn the Nintendo Switch into all manner of objects, including a massive robot suit, piano and motorbike.

There are also third-party accessories now available, including an arcade cabinet and guitar.