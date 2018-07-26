Those of you who want to use a GameCube controller with the Switch just got a new, updated USB version.

Let's back up a minute: Super Smash Bros Ultimate, a class Nintendo game coming to Nintendo Switch, will support GameCube controllers. And, when it comes to Super Smash Bros, the GameCube controller is widely considered a favourite control method. The two go hand in hand and are equally popular, so much so that Nintendo itself will sell a new GameCub controller for Super Smash Bros on Switch.

Now, enter HORI, Nintendo’s official accessory maker for the Switch. It has announced three new Gamecube controllers, each themed around a different Nintendo franchise. There’s a red one with Mario branding, a black one with the Hylian Crest from The Legend of Zelda, and a yellow one for Pikachu. These new controllers connect through USB, so you won't even need a GameCube USB adapter.

You see, as we explained here, with Nintendo’s GameCube controllers, you need to pick up a GameCube USB adapter. But, obviously, a USB controller won’t work with the GameCube, while Nintendo’s controller still would. In any case, HORI's controllers bring a few changes so that it works better as a Switch controller, including several new buttons for the Switch that simply didn't exist during GameCube days.

Hori has added the +, -, Home, and Screenshot buttons to the center. It also included a rapid-fire button that can be configured, redesigned triggers, mappable dual L / ZL and R / ZR buttons, textured grips, and more. Unfortunately, these controllers cost ¥2,980 (about $27/£20), which means, while they’re cheaper than Nintendo's new offering, they've only been announced for Japan.

There's no word on whether they’ll launch elsewhere, but we suspect they'll come to the US, and if not, you could import them.