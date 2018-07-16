Nintendo Switch bargains: Get a Switch, Super Mario Odyssey and Pro Controller for less than £330

You can snag yourself a great Nintendo Switch deal this Prime Day, with a couple of ace console bundles available at a discount.

Amazon is listing a Neon Nintendo Switch with the excellent Super Mario Odyssey and a Pro Controller for just £329.99. That's more than £45 off the cover price.

Alternatively, you can get the same console with a copy of the new Mario Tennis Aces and extra Joy-Cons for just a tenner more.

The deals are available on Amazon.co.uk until the end of play tomorrow, Tuesday 17 July, so you have to be quick.

You also need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts. However, if you haven't subscribed already you can sign-up now for a 30-day free trial and get the Switch bargains. You can then cancel at any point in the month before you are charged a membership fee.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the great success stories in gaming, allowing you to play games on both a TV at home and the Switch's own 6-inch touchscreen when out and about.

There are plenty of amazing games available and even more to come, with releases ramping up in regularity over the coming months and years.

You can also check out some Switch games bargains in our Prime Day gaming deals here.

And we also have an extensive round-up of other Prime Day deals, including some great offers on tech.