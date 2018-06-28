Nintendo has designed several Switch consoles to look like there are made of Labo-style cardboard. Unfortunately though, you won't be able to buy one.

Instead, they will be part of the prize bundles in the Nintendo Labo Creators Content for Europe competition, announced at the same time as Labo support for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We reported on the competition a few days ago but now images have appeared of the special edition Nintendo Switch console that's up for grabs, and boy do we want one.

1/3 Nintendo

Submissions for the Creators Content comp will be accepted from 19 July to 7 September and a panel of judges will determine the finalists for each country.

There are categories for original Toy-Con creations, where single entrants or teams can build their own cardboard Switch accessory; customisations, for the best adaptation on an existing Toy-Con; and a special section just for kids up to the age of 12.

Winners get the special Nintendo Switch and another prize yet to be revealed. Finalists get the cardboard-looking Joy-Cons and an additional special prize.

All semi-finalists, as determined by the judges, will get a special prize.

You can find out more about the competition and how to enter on Nintendo's dedicated website here.