Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has Labo support for Switch, Nintendo hosts comp for best designs

|
 

- Free patch available now

- Also, win a Switch that looks like cardboard

A downloadable patch has added Labo support for Nintendo Switch game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You can build your own racing cabinet, of sorts.

You can use the Toy-Con Motorbike creation from the Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit to race in the game, giving you a much more tactile, tangible feel than a small, plastic steering wheel accessory.

The free patch is available now and gives you an additional option on the main menu: the ability to set Motorbike as your controller choice. You can use it with the Switch docked into the Labo construction or in TV mode.

Nintendo is also hosting a competition for the best Labo designs. It has officially launched the Nintendo Labo Creators Content for Europe with prizes on offer including a special Nintendo Switch system that is designed to look like cardboard.

There are three categories: Creations, where you get to design your own, unique Toy-Con accessory; Customisations, for completely bespoke, pimped up existing Toy-Cons; and Kids, a special category just for children up to the age of 12.

Entries will be accepted from 19 July to 7 September and details will be found on the official Nintendo Labo website.

