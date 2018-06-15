You no longer have to find an old arcade in order to play the original arcade version of Donkey Kong.

Sure, it's nearly impossible to find an actual arcade cabinet with the retro game, but that doesn't matter any more, because Nintendo just released Donkey Kong on the Switch for $7.99 via its Arcade Archives series. It has three versions of the game. The first one is the Japanese original, while the second is an updated version of the Japanese one with bug fixes, and the third is the international version.

Donkey Kong originally released in 1981. The Switch version, now available in the Switch eStore, can be played in landscape orientation, with black bars on the left and right sides of the screen to recreate the look of the original arcade version, which had a square display. You can also rotate your Switch 90 degrees to play the game vertically, and that'll also give you more of an arcade cabinet feeling.

Nintendo also announced that it’ll release an Arcade Archives version of Sky Skipper next month. For more Switch games that you should check out, see Pocket-lint's round-up here. We also have a listing of the best upcoming games here.