  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

This Labo-style cardboard kit turns your Switch into an arcade cabinet

|
Nyko This Labo-style cardboard kit turns your Switch into an arcade cabinet
  • It costs just $20
  • No word yet on UK pricing or availability

Nintendo Labo looks like great fun, but it also starts at £60 ($70). 

Luckily, those of you who want to try these cardboard kits for Nintendo Switch will be able to get your hands on a much more affordable version. At E3 2018, gaming accessory maker Nyko announced the Labo’s first competitor: a PixelQuest Arcade Kit. It essentially turns a Switch into a two-player arcade cabinet. It even uses the Switch’s detachable Joy-Con controllers as arcade-style buttons.

NykoThis Labo-style cardboard kit turns your Switch into an arcade cabinet image 2

Two custom fit arcade sticks attach to the top of the Joy-Con analog sticks in order to provide "authentic arcade play", Nyko said, and the mechanical button remapping enables the shoulder buttons of the Joy-Con to be pressed just like traditional arcade buttons. Meanwhile, there's a cutout where the console sits in the cabinet. Included in the kit is a set of sticker sheets for personalisation, too.

Like Labo, the PixelQuest Arcade is made out of cardboard and has to be assembled by players. But, honestly, the best part about this fun accessory is that it's so cheap. While we loved the idea of Labo in our review, we did wonder about spending so much money on something so fragile. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, Nyko's PixelQuest Arcade Kit will be available later this autumn for $20.

PopularIn Games
  1. Fortnite on Nintendo Switch info, price and everything you need to know
  2. The Last of Us 2: Joel is not dead and there are new infected classes to encounter
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 initial review: The most stunning open world RPG we've seen by far
  4. This Labo-style cardboard kit turns your Switch into an arcade cabinet
  5. Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  1. Sony prevents Fortnite cross-play between PS4 and Switch
  2. Microsoft might release next Xbox alongside a family of devices in 2020
  3. E3 2018: All the games and announcements that matter
  4. Fortnite now available for Nintendo Switch, and it's completely free
  5. Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: Watch it right here
Comments