Nintendo Labo looks like great fun, but it also starts at £60 ($70).

Luckily, those of you who want to try these cardboard kits for Nintendo Switch will be able to get your hands on a much more affordable version. At E3 2018, gaming accessory maker Nyko announced the Labo’s first competitor: a PixelQuest Arcade Kit. It essentially turns a Switch into a two-player arcade cabinet. It even uses the Switch’s detachable Joy-Con controllers as arcade-style buttons.

Two custom fit arcade sticks attach to the top of the Joy-Con analog sticks in order to provide "authentic arcade play", Nyko said, and the mechanical button remapping enables the shoulder buttons of the Joy-Con to be pressed just like traditional arcade buttons. Meanwhile, there's a cutout where the console sits in the cabinet. Included in the kit is a set of sticker sheets for personalisation, too.

Like Labo, the PixelQuest Arcade is made out of cardboard and has to be assembled by players. But, honestly, the best part about this fun accessory is that it's so cheap. While we loved the idea of Labo in our review, we did wonder about spending so much money on something so fragile. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, Nyko's PixelQuest Arcade Kit will be available later this autumn for $20.