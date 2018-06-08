Get up to 15 hours more Nintendo Switch battery life out of these new Anker powerbanks

Accessory brand Anker has thrown a lifeline to Nintendo Switch owners concerned that the battery life of their consoles is too short.

While the Switch is capable of lasting up to six hours of playtime on a single charge, more graphically intensive games can cut that down dramatically. Playing Mario Odyssey or Zelda, for example, can sap the battery faster and some report only getting around two to three hours of playtime in extreme cases.

That's not ideal for long flights, for example, where the USB ports on planes are generally not powerful enough to charge the console in portable mode.

That's where Anker steps in. It has announced two portable powerbanks that are designed especially for the Nintendo Switch and can increase the console's battery life by more than half a day's worth of extra play.

The Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition is a 20,100mAh battery pack with a USB-C output with fast charging capabilities, designed in cooporation with Nintendo itself. It provides up to 15 hours of additional juice.

It is slim and weighs around 0.36kg. There is also a USB-C input for charging the pack itself, plus a regular USB-A output to charge other devices too, such as a smartphone.

Its sister product, the Anker PowerCore 13400 Nintendo Switch Edition is similar in spec, but is flatter and slightly stumpier in shape. It has a 13,400mAh Li-on battery inside that is capable of replenishing your console's battery by up to nine additional hours of playtime.

Both Nintendo Edition PowerCores will be available in the US from late June, priced at $89.99 and $69.99 respectively. We're awaiting UK pricing.