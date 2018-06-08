Fortnite on Nintendo Switch release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Fortnite has been a massive success on every format out there. You can get it, in different forms, for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac and iOS. An Android version is confirmed to be coming soon too.

However, there's one platform missing from that list: Nintendo Switch.

If you're a Switch owner, you might be wondering where your version of Fortnite is. Why can't you get in on the action with one of the hottest games around?

Well, you soon can. Rumours and leaks have it that Fortnite is coming for Nintendo Switch and you'll find out more about it pretty soon.

Here's our rumour round-up of the Switch version to show you why we think that's the case.

It is highly anticipated that Fortnite is coming to Nintendo Switch thanks to a leaked document that hit the internet a week or so ahead of E3 2018. It allegedly shows some of the planned announcements to be part of Nintendo's E3 2018 online presentation, taking place on Tuesday 12 June.

Along with some other games, including Monster Hunter Generations, Dragon Ball FighterZ and FIFA 19, the doc shows the Fortnite logo.

In addition, the Korean ratings board accidentally listed the Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite, before pulling it down. And, finally, Nintendo's own eShop seems to have given the game away by mentioning Fortnite in its own code during a recent store update.

It took a hack to find it, but you can see the name "Fortnite" in the code (as posted by Twitter user and self-confessed console hacker @SciresM).

Tired: Revealing new games during an E3 presentation



Wired: Announcing new games by pushing an update for them to the eShop. pic.twitter.com/Nwzi2v6fWN — Michael (@SciresM) June 5, 2018

Considering it is yet to be formerly announced, we don't know its exact release date yet. However, we fully expect it to be available in 2018 as Nintendo previously said that it won't feature any games not coming this year in its E3 presentation.

There is one train of thought that Fortnite for Switch will actually be released during or soon after E3 2018. Not only was it found in the current Nintendo eShop code (as above) but Epic Games is said to be complete and ready to hit the go button.

We will find out for sure at 5pm BST on 12 June, when the Direct presentation starts online.

Most reports so far claim that the free-to-play Fortnite Battle Royale mode will be a shoo-in for Switch from the off. But others also state that you'll also be able to buy the Save the World campaign mode too.

Fortnite's Battle Royale is free-to-play on other platforms and is expected to be the same here too. You do get offered in-game purchases, with game currency V-Bucks available from around £7.99 on other platforms, but they are not essential to play the game in the player-versus-player mode.

The Save the World campaign mode adds zombies and co-op play to the mix. However, you need the full, paid-for retail version of the game to get this add-on. That costs £34.99 on Xbox One, for example.