Fortnite now available for Nintendo Switch, and it's completely free

Nintendo Switch fans will rejoice at this news, the portable console will very soon get its own version of Fortnite. And it's free.

You will be able to download it today from 10pm BST from the Nintendo eShop and it'll have both local and online multiplayer.

The enormously popular shooter has already been a smash success on PC, PS4, Xbox One and mobile platforms, but the Switch release is playable both in portable and docked mode, so offers the best of both worlds.

The news of the game's Switch release was originally leaked prior to E3 2018, in a document posted by an anonymous 4Chan user. Now we not only know it's real, it's available almost instantly.

Anonymous (4Chan)Fortnite Coming To Nintendo Switch To Be Announced At E3 2018 image 2

We're yet to find out if Epic Games will add Save the World to the Switch version, but you can definitely play Battle Royale from the get-go.

You can find the details of the livestream of its reveal during the Nintendo E3 2018 presentation here: Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: Watch it here.

