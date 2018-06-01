Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, to be announced at E3 2018

Nintendo Switch fans will rejoice at this news, the portable console is soon to get its own version of Fortnite.

The enormously popular shooter has already been a smash success on PC, PS4, Xbox One and mobile platforms, now a leaked E3 document suggests that a Switch version will be announced during E3 2018.

Posted by an anonymous 4Chan user and believed to be real by many sources in the know, a snapshot of the document shows Fortnite alongside other new Nintendo Switch games.

As well as Fortnite, it also shows that Dragon Ball FighterZ and FIFA 19 will be announced at the videogames trade show in Los Angeles in June. There will be a sequel to Team 17's Overcooked, and it lists the previously announced Monster Hunter Generations too.

We don't know yet what Fortnite experience and content you'll get, whether it will be the hugely popular, free Battle Royale mode, the zombies Save The World mode, or both. But we do expect to fully find out during the online Nintendo Direct presentation scheduled for 5pm BST on Tuesday 12 June.

You can find the details of the livestream of that presentation here: Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: How to watch it and what to expect for Nintendo Switch.