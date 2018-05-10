Official Nintendo Charging Stand for Switch can charge your console in tabletop mode

Nintendo has announced a new accessory for Nintendo Switch that enables you to charge your console while playing it in tabletop mode.

The conventional Switch Dock is all well and good when you are playing on a TV, but when you are playing off the Switch screen itself the only other way to ensure it never runs out of juice is through a USB-C cable. And, as that has to plug into the bottom of the device, you can't really use the rear kickstand at the same time.

There are some third-party solutions, but nothing official until now.

The Adjustable Charging Stand for Nintendo Switch is a small device that both gives you a more handily-placed USB-C port for a power cable and its own kickstand to set the Switch at a viewable angle. It can be taken on your travels therefore, and used with in-flight USB power on planes, for example.

It comes out on 13 July, in the US at least, priced at $19.99. We're awaiting UK release details.

Enjoy longer play sessions with a new adjustable charging stand for #NintendoSwitch, available on July 13! https://t.co/B7nIHbFOpM pic.twitter.com/PPQnWyUutc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 10, 2018

If you can't wait, you can always opt for a third-party accessory to boost your Nintendo Switch's battery life. The Venom Switch 10,000mAh Power Bank is one that's available now.

It provides an additional bolt-on rechargeable battery that also doubles as a tabletop stand. Its battery is capable of recharging the Switch by more than double, so can extend playtime greatly. And it has two kickstand feet to keep the console upright.

You can check it out on Amazon.co.uk now, priced at £29.99.