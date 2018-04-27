Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: How to watch it and what to expect for Nintendo Switch

As is now traditional, Nintendo will not hold a press conference at E3 2018. It will, however, broadcast a video presentation on the first day of the show, focusing on the Nintendo Switch games coming up for the rest of 2018.

Here then are the details of how to watch the Nintendo Direct presentation, its other live streams during E3 2018 and what you can expect from the Japanese gaming giant.

Nintendo's E3 2018 video presentation will be streamed on Tuesday 12 June at 5pm in the UK. We hope to host it here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to see it on Nintendo Europe's dedicated E3 2018 web page or on Nintendo UK's YouTube channel.

East coast US: 12pm EDT

12pm EDT West coast US: 9am PDT

9am PDT UK: 5pm BST

5pm BST Central Europe: 6pm CET

6pm CET Japan: 2am JST (13 June)

2am JST (13 June) Australia (Sydney): 3am AEST (13 June)

Nintendo will also be live streaming from the "Nintendo Treehouse" on its E3 stand for the three days of the show, from 12 June to 14 June. It will start as soon as the main video presentation has finished. Other times to be confirmed.

On Monday 11 June, it will stream the Splatoon 2 World Championship opening rounds. These will start at 11.30pm BST 11 June.

The finals for the event will be shown on Tuesday 12 June with the starting time yet to be announced.

A Super Smash Bros invitational event will be shown straight after the Splatoon 2 finals have finished.

Nintendo confirmed that the E3 presentation will be dedicated to Switch games. It also said that only games due for release in 2018 will be covered. A Direct presentation at a later date will feature games coming out in 2019 and beyond.

The one game so far confirmed for the presentation is Super Smash Bros, which is also likely to be the company's main focus on its stand at the show.

Mario Tennis Aces is coming out soon after E3, on 22 June, so that will undoubtedly feature too. As will Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

In terms of third-party titles, we expect Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus to be part of the presentation, plus Octopath Traveler and the Switch release of Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy.

You can read all about the upcoming Nintendo Switch games, including trailers, in our regularly updated guide here: Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to.