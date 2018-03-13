Nintendo Switch system update 5.0.0 available now: Here's what it does
Nintendo has released the latest version of its system software for Nintendo Switch.
System update 5.0.0 should be available to you as soon as you next switch on your, ahem, Switch. It will have downloaded automatically if you have your console connected to the internet.
If so, you should get a pop up asking you if you want to update, start a game without updating or cancel the update for now.
- 21 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
It doesn't take long to install, however, so you might want to complete it before you do anything else.
Here then is what Nintendo Switch system update 5.0.0 adds:
Facebook and Twitter integration
You can now add friends on Facebook and Twitter to your Nintendo Friend List. If you link both your Facebook and Twitter accounts through Friend Suggestions, you can see a list of your friends who have also got a Nintendo Switch (and have linked their own accounts).
It is therefore easier to add them to your Friends List.
Parental controls
You can now add specific software titles to a whitelist in the parental controls. That way, you can allow your children to play certain titles on their profiles, even if they are rated higher than the age restriction you have set.
In addition, captured videos are now included in the age restrictions, so children can't view a captured video of game footage stored on the Switch if the game itself is rated above their allowed limit.
Finally, the PIN entry method for parental access has changed. It is now to be entered through the control stick and buttons rather than by tapping on the screen. That way, prying eyes will find it harder to discover the PIN when you are entering it.
Icons
There are now 24 new ARM and Kirby icons to set as your user picture.
Digital purchases
Digital software purchases made on a PC or smart device through the Nintendo eShop will start downloading sooner than previously, even when the Switch is in sleep mode.
You will also get a notification when a pre-purchased game is ready to play.
News
You can now filter news to show only unread news stories or news from specific channels.
Pro controllers
The on-screen image of your Pro Controller (in the Controllers menu) will now show the grip colours - much like the Joy-Cons are displayed in their actual colour too.
- Nintendo Switch system update 5.0.0 available now: Here's what it does
- Westworld mobile game will give you your own Wild West theme park to manage
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Super Smash Bros coming to Nintendo Switch, watch the trailer here
- Ghostbusters World: New footage gives a sneak peek at AR game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is official now and coming this October
- Far Cry 5 live action movie available to watch for free on Amazon Prime Video
- Nintendo Switch review: Redefining the games console
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
Comments