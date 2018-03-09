Super Smash Bros coming to Nintendo Switch, watch the trailer here
- Released in 2018
- Signs point to all-new game not remaster
Nintendo's much loved fighting game, Super Smash Bros, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018. And it is understood that it will be an all-new game rather than a remaster of the Wii U's Super Smash Bros 4.
The Switch game was revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation held on Thursday along with other titles coming out this year, although few details followed. All we know for sure is that the Inklings from Splatoon, Mario and Link will all be playable characters, as they appear in the first teaser trailer.
Super Smash Bros originally came out for the Nintendo 64 in 1999 and there have been several sequels since. Versions have appeared on GameCube, 3DS, Wii and Wii U.
It's a madcap, multiplayer fighting game featuring characters from Nintendo's many in-house franchises plus several from third-party partners.
For example, Bayonetta, Street Fighter's Ryu and Pac-Man all featured in Super Smash Bros 4, alongside many Nintendo favourites including Mario, Luigi and Pikachu.
A release date for the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros is yet to be revealed - beyond, simply, "2018". And the final title is still to be confirmed. However, the fact that it's coming will be enough for some. Us included.
