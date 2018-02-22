Free Super Mario Odyssey update arrives for Nintendo Switch, adds new mini-game and more
- Find Luigi in kingdoms to start Balloon World
- New outfits
- New Snapshot filters too
A completely free update for Super Mario Odyssey is now available for download on Nintendo Switch which adds a new game mode and other goodies.
The new mini-game is called Balloon World and becomes available as soon as you finish the main story. It adds Luigi to each kingdom and once you find him, he activates the mini-game.
In Balloon World, you can choose to either hide balloons around the kingdom for other players to locate, or find secret balloons rivals have placed.
- You can buy the Nintendo Switch from Amazon.co.uk here or Amazon.com here
- Super Mario Odyssey is available from Amazon.co.uk here or Amazon.com here
Finding or hiding balloons successfully will award points which increases your rank. It adds plenty of extra value for those who have already completed the story but want to continue to explore the rich, detailed game worlds long after.
In addition, extra outfits are now available for Mario to wear - the Sunshine, Musician and Knight Armour clothing - which, again, become available after the main story is finished. You can find them in the store.
And there are two new Snapshot filters for customising your own pics taken in the game.
More new outfits are planned, says Nintendo, so keep your eyes peeled.
We'll let you know more the moment we find out.
- Free Super Mario Odyssey update arrives for Nintendo Switch, adds new mini-game and more
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
- Sony discounts PSVR bundles by more than 30% for just two weeks
- Xbox One X and One S will soon support 1440p
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Nike and Xbox made three Air Jordan III Xbox One X consoles, and you can win one
- Poundland selling PS4 and Xbox One games for £5
- Nintendo Labo offers much more to do with the Toy-Con kits than you thought
- Call of Duty movie on track, Sicario 2 director expected to take the helm(et)
- Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X
Comments