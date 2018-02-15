Nintendo Labo offers much more to do with the Toy-Con kits than you thought

Nintendo has released details and videos of its Nintendo Labo Toy-Con kits and you can do much more with them than previously thought.

Inside each kit comes the cardboard, accessories and game codes needed to build specific Toy-Cons, as seen during the launch. However, Nintendo is also including the Toy-Con Garage software with each kit, which gives you the opportunity to adjust inputs and outputs and essentially create your own ways to play.

The kits themselves come with specific designs you can build, which work with dedicated games or apps. The Toy-Con Garage offers customisation so you can adapt them for other uses.

Inside the Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit, you get the tools to make a piano, motorbike, fishing rod, house and a remote control car that looks more like a Hexbug-style insect.

The latter Toy-Con uses the vibration of the attached Joy-Cons to move it across the floor. It also uses the built-in sensor camera, so you can see a first-person view on your Switch when it is being controlled.

The Toy-Con 02 Robot Kit contains everything you need to build your own robot suit to wear, which you can even use to compete in battles with similarly cardboard endowed friends.

Nintendo Labo kits will be available from 27 April 2018. You can pre-order the kits now.

