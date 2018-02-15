Nintendo Labo offers much more to do with the Toy-Con kits than you thought
- Toy-Con Garage lets you make your own fun
- New videos detail all
Nintendo has released details and videos of its Nintendo Labo Toy-Con kits and you can do much more with them than previously thought.
Inside each kit comes the cardboard, accessories and game codes needed to build specific Toy-Cons, as seen during the launch. However, Nintendo is also including the Toy-Con Garage software with each kit, which gives you the opportunity to adjust inputs and outputs and essentially create your own ways to play.
The kits themselves come with specific designs you can build, which work with dedicated games or apps. The Toy-Con Garage offers customisation so you can adapt them for other uses.
Inside the Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit, you get the tools to make a piano, motorbike, fishing rod, house and a remote control car that looks more like a Hexbug-style insect.
The latter Toy-Con uses the vibration of the attached Joy-Cons to move it across the floor. It also uses the built-in sensor camera, so you can see a first-person view on your Switch when it is being controlled.
The Toy-Con 02 Robot Kit contains everything you need to build your own robot suit to wear, which you can even use to compete in battles with similarly cardboard endowed friends.
Nintendo Labo kits will be available from 27 April 2018. You can pre-order the kits now.
You can pre-order the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit from Amazon.co.uk here or Amazon.com here; and the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02 Robot Kit from Amazon.co.uk here or Amazon.com here.
- Free Super Mario Update arrives for Nintendo Switch, adds new mini-game and more
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
- Sony discounts PSVR bundles by more than 30% for just two weeks
- Xbox One X and One S will soon support 1440p
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Nike and Xbox made three Air Jordan III Xbox One X consoles, and you can win one
- Poundland selling PS4 and Xbox One games for £5
- Nintendo Labo offers much more to do with the Toy-Con kits than you thought
- Call of Duty movie on track, Sicario 2 director expected to take the helm(et)
- Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X
Comments