Mario Kart coming to iOS and Android at last

Nintendo has announced that its next mobile game will be based on Mario Kart.

The kart racing franchise starring the moustachioed plumber and his pals is one of the most enduring, having first appeared on the Super Nintendo in 1992. Now it will join a growing list of Nintendo mobile games based on the company's greatest characters and intellectual properties.

The only bad news is that Mario Kart Tour, as it will be known, will not be available until March 2019. Yep, you'll have to wait more than a year for it - let's hope it's worth it.

We don't know an awful lot about the game itself as the only confirmation of its existence came in the form of a tweet by Nintendo of America.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

That simply announced the title, logo and release date.

We also don't know whether it will hit both iOS and Android at the same time or, as was the case with Super Mario Run, it'll come out as a timed exclusive on one of the platforms first.

There is also no indication as to the gameplay yet, but we'd be hugely surprised if it didn't use your phone's accelerometer for steering - much like Wii, Wii U and Switch controllers have been utilised in the past and present.

Expect lots of elbow jostling on the Tube.