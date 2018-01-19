Nintendo Labo pre-orders now open, get the Switch accessories everyone's talking about

Nintendo announced its Labo accessory kits earlier this week and now you can pre-order them.

Shipping on 27 April in the UK, 20 April in the US, there are three packs available to transform your Nintendo Switch into something quite different. Two of them offer the cardboard sheets and software needed to change the Switch into a robot backpack, piano and much more. One of the packs includes stickers and coloured tape to customise the designs further.

The Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 1: Variety Kit costs £59.99 ($69.99) and includes instructions and materials to make the Toy-Con RC Car, Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Toy-Con House, Toy-Con Motorbike and Toy-Con Piano. You can pre-order it from Amazon.co.uk here and Amazon.com here.

The Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 2: Robot Kit costs £69.99 ($79.99) and includes the instructions and materials to transform yourself into an interactive, battling bot. You can pre-order the pack from Amazon.co.uk here and Amazon.com here.

Finally, the Nintendo Labo: Customisation Set costs £8.99 and includes tape rolls, stencil sheets and sticker sheets. You can pre-order it from Amazon.co.uk here.

Nintendo Labo is not the first crazy accessory the Japanese gaming giant has released or approved over the years. We've round-up some of the most bonkers and fun in our round-up here. Just check out the Speedboard, for starters.