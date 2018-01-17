Nintendo will announce an "interactive experience for kids" for the Switch tonight

Nintendo has posted a teaser on its official website stating it will announce a "new interactive experience for the Nintendo Switch, specially crafted for kids and kids at heart."

The announcement will take place at 10pm GMT tonight via a livestream on Nintendo's website.

It's not clear from the teaser exactly what the announcement will entail, nor have we heard many rumours in the weeks leading up to today's reveal. It could be a new hardware accessory for the Switch, or it may be software-based.

The fact it says the new experience will be aimed at kids could imply it will be educational or even artistic. If we're really being optimistic, dare we say it could involve virtual reality? Nintendo has done well to keep news of the announcement under wraps until now, so, rather unusually, we're genuinely in the dark about this one.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima has previously said that while the Switch has proven to be a success - selling 10 million consoles in nine months - the "second year is crucial" adding "our task is to add more users, including people who barely touch games consoles." Could that include young kids as well? We'll have to wait until 10pm tonight to find out.

One thing we do know for sure, is that it won't be an announcement to say Netflix is coming to the portable games console, after Netflix itself recently said there were "no definitive plans to share" in an interview with Polygon.