Last minute Christmas bargain: Nintendo Switch with Ninjango and Joy-Con grip for £279

Do you still need to get someone a last minute gaming-inspired Christmas present, or perhaps you just want to treat yourself for the festive period? Tesco may just have the perfect deal for you.

From now until 8 January, you can get a Nintendo Switch in grey for £279 and get a copy of the Lego Ninjango Movie game and a red Joy-Con comfort grip to add a splash of colour, absolutely free.

To get the deal, you just need to add the Nintendo Switch console to the basket and then add on the game and Joy Con grip, the £33.99 savings will then be applied before you pay at the checkout.

Deals on the Nintendo Switch don't come around very often, so be sure to snap this one up while you can.

The Nintendo Switch has been a runaway success for the Japanese games company, having sold 10 million units in just nine months. It's in no small part due to the ingenious and refreshing gaming design, along with some fantastic games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.