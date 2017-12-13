Rocket League for Nintendo Switch hits the high street in January 2018

Massively popular game Rocket League finally became available for Nintendo Switch in November, but only as a digital download.

It only takes up 4.8GB of the internal storage or microSD card slot, but that can still take an age to download, depending on your broadband speeds. You might, therefore, prefer a physical cartridge version.

If so, you're in luck; a Rocket League Collector's Edition will be released in January 2018, both online and in high street shops. And it not only contains the full game on a Switch cartridge, it offers up a whole platter of downloadable content included in the price.

You get the Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars and Chaos Run DLC packs, plus Aftershock, Marauder, Espera and Masamune add-on cars. Also included are customisation items based on DC Comics' The Flash and a limited art print by Psyonix concept artist Jay Zhang.

Rocket League Collector's Edition for the Nintendo Switch will be available in stores from 16 January in the US, priced at $39.99, central Europe from 25 January for €39.99 and the UK from 26 January for £34.99.

It's a bit more expensive than the digital download version - which is available on the Nintendo eShop now - but it does include all the goodies above, which makes the overall package a cheaper alternative.