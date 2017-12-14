Nintendo Switch tips and tricks: How to get the most from your new console

The Nintendo Switch has been a massive success since its launch in spring 2017 and still regularly sells out across multiple retailers.

It has also already played host to some amazing games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, each easily among our top five games of the year.

But now you have your own Switch, what else can you do with it than play games? And what tips and tricks can you learn to make the experience better. Read on.

If you're a parent and you've bought a child a Nintendo Switch or expect it to be played by all the family, there are some great ways to set age restrictions and communication options for younger kids. Nintendo provides parental controls on the console itself and through a separate application for iOS and Android.

Here's how to set them up:

Head to the System Settings option on the main screen, either in handheld or docked mode. Scroll down the left-hand bar to the Parental Controls option and click (or tap if you are using the touchscreen). Click on Parental Controls Settings, the highlighted box on the right-hand side of the screen. This will open a page that offers two options: you can either set simple parental controls by restricting the gameplay by age, so only games of a certain rating can be played, or you can set more complex parental controls through a dedicated smartphone app for iPhone or Android. If you choose to restrict gameplay on the console itself, you can set the age limits of different features, such as the games and whether the user can post screengrabs taken on the Switch on social networks. Communication with other players can also be restricted. It is possible to link your Nintendo Account with a child’s Nintendo Switch profile, so they can purchase games from the online Nintendo eShop. If you have that option installed, you can also restrict those. The instructions are on the Switch in that case. Restriction levels available to choose are Teen, Child, Young Child or you can customise the options yourself. You can also set options through the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app for iPhone and Android. Download it from your relevant app store on your smartphone and follow the instructions on screen. You will need to link it to your Nintendo Account and the Switch through a code that is sent. It is very simple to follow. Once linked, you can not only use the app to set the content restrictions as per the options on the console itself, you can also use it to set the amount of play time a child can have. The console will not let them play past the period determined. This can also be set per profile as you can set-up different profiles on the Nintendo Switch itself. This is done when the console is first used. Alternatively, you can add new "Users" in the System Settings under the "User" tab.

When you first start up your Nintendo Switch you are asked to set up a profile, choose an icon and even set-up a Nintendo store account.

If you want to change your avatar later on though, all you have to do is head to your profile page by tapping on your icon in the top-left of the screen, heading down to "User Settings" and to "Edit Icon". There you will find plenty of Nintendo characters to choose from, or you can select or create a Mii.

The Nintendo Switch is not region locked, so you can technically buy games anywhere in the world and play them on your console regardless of origin.

However, if you buy a digital redemption code from another country you will need to jump through a few hoops to get it to work.

First, you must set up a profile based in the country the game is from. Only profiles from a certain country can enter the specific online eShop to redeem that country's code. Luckily, it is free and doesn't impact your main profile.

Head to System settings and then down to User. Tap on Add New User and it will ask you to set an icon and nickname for the new profile. Once done you will need to register a new user online, via a smartphone, tablet or PC. You will be guided through the process, with the console and the online website giving you instructions.

Make sure you have a spare email address to hand, as it requires verification. Also, ensure you choose the profile's country correctly - ie. the country the game is from.

Once created, you can log into the eShop on your Switch using the new profile and you'll see the currency has been changed. You can redeem your code from the menu option on the sidebar.

The beauty is, once a game is downloaded it can be played by any of the profiles on the Switch, so you can use your original username. The one thing you must remember is that if you delete the made-up profile, you will lose access to the downloaded game assigned to it.

Online play on the Nintendo Switch is currently free in games that support it. You can only add trusted friends though, which you have previously played with on other Nintendo consoles or through a "Friend code" - a 16-digit unique code that a friend can give you. Likewise, you can give a friend your code in return.

It can be found on your profile page.

To add a Friend code, you must go to the "Add Friend" option in the profile settings and tap "Search with Friend Code".

There is a microSD card slot underneath the rear kickstand on the console and we thoroughly advise you to buy a card or you will soon run out of storage space.

Games on Nintendo Switch, even if you have bought cartridge versions, can take up several gigabytes. The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, for example, takes up more than 14GB and considering that the Switch only has 32GB of internal storage, with little over 25GB of that useable, that one game will fill up more than half the drive.

The digital version of L.A. Noire requires 29GB on its own, so you will need a microSD card just to download and play it.

Thankfully, the Switch can accept many types of microSD card and they needn't break the bank.

It supports microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC standards up to UHS-I classification. The faster the card the better the performance, but we use the SanDisk Ultra 128GB UHS-I card - available for around £32 - and it does the trick beautifully. Other storage sizes are available too.

The beauty of the Nintendo Switch is that, as well as play it on a big screen at home, you can also play with it on your travels. You will find the battery life a little constrictive in that case, however, with the average lifespan of a single charge being between two and three hours of play.

There are ways to eek out the battery a bit more though, by adjusting the brightness of the screen on the settings page. The console has an automatic brightness setting which is on by default, but you can choose to turn it off and slide the brightness down to conserve battery life.

You can also choose to disable controller vibration in the system settings - under "Controllers and Sensors" - which will also help conserve battery life.

If you plan a lengthy train or plane ride, you are best to make sure you also have a portable battery pack to hand, in order to charge your console on the move. Thankfully, you can get one on the cheap these days and, considering the Switch has a 4,310mAh battery inside, many of them will charge your console two times or more before needing charged again themselves.

The Anker PowerCore 20100, for example, will charge your Switch more than four times and costs just £28.99. There are cheaper options too.

There are also plenty of USB-C chargers that will be quicker in topping up your Switch, but they can be very pricey at present.

There's nothing like buying a game, downloading it and being able to play anytime you like without having to dig out the cartridge but there are a few benefits to buying the physical copies rather than using the Nintendo eShop.

The first is price. Games on the Nintendo eShop can often be much more expensive. For example, the digital download version of L.A. Noire is £44.99 on the UK eShop, it's £32.99 on Amazon. This is true with many other games too.

Second, depending on your broadband speed at home, games can take a while to download and install. Even some physical copies, such as the aforementioned L.A. Noire, require part of the game to download anyway - plus updates and day one patches - but a couple of gig will take less time that 20GB or more.

Lastly, as we explain above, digital downloads can require a lot of storage space and if you don't have a beefy microSD card you will fill the capacity quickly.

While the included Joy-Cons work well as a separate controller with the Grip, we advise you treat yourself to a Pro Controller if you plan to play games on a big screen when docked.

Naturally, motion games don't really require one, but games such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Skyrim play better with the official controller.

Another purchase you might want to consider, if you plan to play your Switch in more than one room, is a second dock. Yes, the Switch itself comes with a screen and is portable, but should you want to play it on different televisions in, say, the living room and a bedroom, an additional dock is a better solution than moving the included one around all the time.

You can buy the official Nintendo version for around £82, but there are other, third-party versions also available for less - around half the price. Just make sure you opt for one with a "chip" or "motherboard" listed in the description, otherwise it will charge your console but not output video to a TV.