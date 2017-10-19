Nintendo Switch system update 4.0 out now: How to install it and what it does

Nintendo has rolled out a new version of its system software for the Nintendo Switch, which adds some significant new features.

System version 4.0.0, as it is called, should be waiting for you to install on your console. Here then are the simple instructions on how to update your machine and what to expect after it is finished.

As soon as you turn on your Nintendo Switch it should offer an automatic update option, as long as you are connected to the internet.

If not, you can do it manually the next time you are online. Just head to settings on the bottom icon bar, scroll down to "system" and click on "system update" in the top right.

This particular update took only a few minutes using our superfast broadband but you might find it takes a little longer on a slower connection. It is always recommended to have a healthy battery status before updating your console. Better still, have it docked or plugged into the mains.

You can now capture video in certain games: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms and Splatoon 2. All of those games will also prompt you for an update as they need the support built in. This is one reason only four games are compatible with the new feature for now.

To capture video you need to hold down the capture button - a quick press still takes a screengrab. 30 seconds of your previous gameplay will be stored in your album. You can post the clips to Facebook and Twitter from there.

12 additional user icons based on Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are now available.

You can now locally transfer your save games and user data to another Nintendo Switch console in the same location. This is particularly useful if you have a replacement after a cracked screen, for example.

You can now pre-purchase certain games on the Nintendo eShop. It will pre-load them ready for release day, to prevent lengthy download times on the day itself. It will work for future releases.

The news feed gets a refreshed look. You can also now unfollow a channel to remove it and follow it again to bring it back.

Nintendo has also posted patch release notes here with other minor improvements.