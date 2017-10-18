If you love the SNES Classic Mini you'll adore the tiny, working Replicade Centipede arcade cabinet
- Just 11.8-inches high
- Get one from $90
- Shipping expected April 2018
We don't cover many Kickstarter projects here on Pocket-lint for a variety of reasons, but couldn't ignore the Replicade x Centipede arcade cabinet.
At a time where shrunken retro games machines are almost doing better than their modern day counterparts, New Wave Toys has tickled our fancy with its almost fully-backed device.
It is a fully-working replica of a 1980s arcade cabinet and fully licensed by Atari to offer a full version of the classic game Centipede. It's also available on Kickstarter from just $90 (around £68).
That's because, as is the trend set by Nintendo and others of late, it is a miniature version - still fully playable with a working track ball and fire button, but just 11.8-inches high. You can buy one for your desk or even a Barbie arcade you're planning to construct.
The normal retail price, after release in April 2018, will be $160.
The Replicade x Centipede Collector's Edition cabinet is made of wood with a metal coin door. The coin slot even works as a button to add credits and you also get a keyring in the style of an old-school Insert Coin slot as a bonus if you back the project.
Other Replicade arcade cabinets are planned in future if New Wave Toys get this one fully backed and off the ground. As things stand it has made more than $36,000 of a $50,000 goal.
