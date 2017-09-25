Massive Super Mario Run update coming, drops to half price

Nintendo is about to address two of the biggest complaints levelled at Super Mario Run, that it has too few levels and costs too much to unlock the full game.

It is releasing a huge update to the game, which will be available from Friday 29 September. The Japanese gaming giant will also drop the price by 50 per cent for the following two weeks.

That means it will cost £4.99 in the UK and $4.99 in the US (normally £9.99 and $9.99 respectively). European players will get it for €5.49 (usually €10.99).

You pay that in-game to unlock the entire level set, but can still download the game and play the initial levels for free to see if you like it.

The major update adds a new mode, Remix 10. This offers fresh challenges based on the existing levels, giving you 10 short levels to speed through that changes every time you play.

You can also play as Daisy in the game after you've unlocked her by playing through Remix 10 for the first time.

There's a brand new world to play through: World Star. It is unlocked after you complete the original, paid level set in Worlds 1-6 and gives you nine new levels.

And the update adds the ability to play Super Mario Run while listening to your own songs stored on the phone. What's more, Mario and other playable characters will wear headphones while you do.