Super Mario Odyssey special edition Nintendo Switch coming, and Mario in the buff

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch bundle coming in time for Christmas, and it features our favourite moustachioed plumber. What's more, you'll also be able to see him in the nuddy - well, almost - in his new adventure, Super Mario Odyssey.

During its September Nintendo Direct broadcast, the Japanese gaming giant revealed new levels that will appear in the forthcoming Super Mario Odyssey for Switch, including Bubblaine in the Seaside Kingdom. And as it's bright and sunny, Mario gets his kit off, it seems.

It's the complete opposite in Shiveria in the Snow Kingdom, Mario needs his thermals to safely navigate the icy landscape.

Other kingdoms shown in the Nintendo Direct livestream included New Donk City in the Metro Kingdom and Tostarena in the Sand Kingdom - both of which we explored during E3 2017 in June. And Mount Volbono in the Luncheon Kingdom, Steam Gardens in the Wooded Kingdom, Bonneton in the Cap Kingdom and Fossil Falls in the Cascade Kingdom were teased too.

Nintendo also announced a Snapshot Mode for the game, where you can take photos anywhere inside the platformer, freezing the game and moving the camera to any angle. You can then add filters and post the end result.

Finally, it detailed the Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey hardware bundle, which will come with a downloadable copy of the game and Joy-Cons in the trademark red of Mario's hat.

Super Mario Odyssey (and the special edition Switch) will be available from 27 October.