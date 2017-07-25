Can 80 game Sega Mega Drive Mini be as popular as the SNES Classic Mini?

It's fair to say that Nintendo's decision to make smaller, reissued versions of its classic consoles was a winner. The NES Classic Mini was a huge success, selling out rapidly and becoming one of 2016's most sought-after Christmas presents.

The SNES Classic Mini has also been massively popular this year, with pre-orders disappearing within seconds in some cases, leading to a similar scrum for units come its 29 September release date.

Those that miss out though might consider a rival retro games machine, much like they might have in the early 90s. Zavvi has a Sega Mega Drive Mini available for pre-order on its shopping website and it actually does more that its Nintendo peer for roughly the same price.

For starters, it not only comes with a mighty list of original Mega Drive games pre-installed, including the Sonic The Hedgehog series, Mortal Kombat trilogy, Golden Axe and many many more. You can also slot old Mega Drive (AKA Genesis) games into its working cartridge slot.

There are also two wireless controllers included, modelled like the Sega gamepads we know and love. And all this for a currently reduced price of £79.99 (normally £89.99) with free delivery in the UK.

Video output is via HDMI and game graphics are upscaled to 720p, so should look decent on any modern TV.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini (or Mega Drive Flashback as it's otherwise known) isn't the first or only remade version of the classic console, but it could well be the answer for those who want to relive gaming's glorious past but don't want to put all their eggs in Nintendo's basket.