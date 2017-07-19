  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Nintendo Switch Online app out now for iOS and Android, just in time for Splatoon 2

|
Pocket-lint Nintendo Switch Online app out now for iOS and Android, just in time for Splatoon 2

- Available on app stores

- Not activate until 21 July

We already knew that Nintendo delayed its full, paid-for online service until next year but in the meantime is allowing players to connect to each other for free. That means playing multiplayer games over the internet, such as Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon 2, out this week, is possible.

It will also soon be possible to chat with each other online while doing so, on Splatoon 2 at least, as the official Nintendo Switch Online app is now available on iOS and Android.

You can download it from the respective app stores although the servers and, therefore, features are currently unavailable. We suspect they will be live by Friday though.

Voice chat functionality for Splatoon 2 is restricted to the smartphone app, through SplatNet 2, so you'll need that running while you play matches. The Switch Online app can also make match-ups over Twitter, Facebook or amongst your registered Switch friends, plus gives you running scores and rankings based on your action.

Chats can be with the whole room or in teams for head-to-head action.

The Nintendo Switch Online app is completely free to download, but at present just comes up with an error message when you attempt to sign into your Nintendo account: "The service is not available as the server is currently undergoing maintenance. Please wait," it says.

PopularIn Games
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements to expect
Could Nintendo Switch Mini use new unbreakable Samsung OLED display?
These new GameCube controllers are optimised for Nintendo Switch
PUBG Mobile version 7 hits, bringing an epic War Mode, new rifle and clans
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments