You can now buy retro NES-style controllers for your Nintendo Switch

Ever wish your Nintendo Switch looked more like the original NES?

No? Just us? Well, either way, ColorWare thinks someone out there wants a NES-style Switch, because it has just launched the Joy Con Classic, a pair of custom-painted Switch controllers. They're painted in black and grey to resemble the original NES, but they're only available for a limited time. And, yes, they function just like any other Switch controllers and work with your existing Switch system.

ColorWare has been releasing custom versions of the Switch for several months, giving consumers the chance to literally switch up the look of their Switch. The company's new Joy Con Classic features a two-tone design in black and grey with glossy red buttons and accents, just like the Nintendo Entertainment System that originally released in 1985. But these retro controllers aren't exactly cheap.

They come with a $200 price tag ($120 more than the standard Joy-Cons), though they feature all the same hardware - accelerometers, gyro sensors, buttons, and even matching wrist straps. So you're probably only going to pick these up if you're diehard Nintendo fan. Keep in mind shipping for the controllers is currently starting at three weeks from the time of checkout.

If you live in the UK, ColorWare says it ships there, too. We'll update this post when we find out more about UK pricing.