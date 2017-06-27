Nintendo SNES Classic Mini official pre-orders open then sell out in minutes

No sooner had Nintendo officially opened its own pre-orders for the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES Classic Mini for short, and it sold out.

It listed the retro games machine for £69.99 on Nintendo.co.uk but now has an "out of stock" message on the page.

One only unit was available per customer, but interest was so high that it took just minutes to sell out. Its predecessor, the NES Classic Mini, also sold out in a very short time.

This comes after Amazon, Game and Smyths Toys all listed their own pre-order sites last night, but have also since sold out of their stock.

We advise checking Nintendo regularly, however; the company officially stated that more units of the SNES Classic Mini will be made than last year's NES Mini. It might put more stock up for pre-order. There is also a rumour going around that some stock is being held for the 29 September 2017 release date.

The SNES Classic Mini is a small version of Nintendo's 16-bit console from the 90s. It comes pre-loaded with 21 games, including Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, Donkey Kong Country and the never-before-released Star Fox 2.

Two controllers come in the box with the machine, plus a USB power cable. However, you have to supply a USB plug adapter yourself.

Previous rumours, mainly sparked by initial pricing on sites such as Game.co.uk, was that the SNES Classic Mini would set you back £79.99 - it's $79.99 in the States. But Nintendo has opted to push it out for a tenner less.

It's still more pricey than last year's NES Classic Mini, which was £49.99, but still represents great value for such an excellent piece of gaming history.