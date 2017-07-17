Ataribox console is real: Great pics show Atari's rival to the SNES Classic Mini

Pictures and confirmation of a brand new games console from Atari have emerged, with a look at the exterior and connections of the machine known as the Ataribox.

Unfortunately, few other details are available at present, but we do know the new console will have a HDMI port, four USB ports and an SD card slot.

There is also confirmation that it will come in two versions - one that's based on the original Atari VCS (2600) and another with a more modern, black and red design.

Atari has also stated that "we will be delivering classic gaming content", much like the NES and SNES Classic Mini retro consoles from Nintendo, but "will also be delivering current gaming content". And considering there's also a LAN Ethernet port on the rear, could it therefore link to a cloud gaming platform as a streaming device?

We'll find out soon, according to the email sent by Atari: "We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, features, pricing, timing etc. We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so," it said.

"There are a lot of milestones, challenges and decision points in front of us in the months ahead. We’ll be giving you lots more information and status updates as we progress, and we are thrilled to have you along for the ride!"

Previously, Atari CEO Fred Chesnais told GamesBeat that the games company is "back in the hardware business".

The company also posted a video in June, titled: "First look: A brand new Atari product. Years in the making." It showed brief glimpses of the machine we can now see in full in the pictures above.

A very simple website for the Ataribox is live, but it currently shows the short teaser video and absolutely nothing else.

Whilst Atari has mainly stuck to republishing classic titles, licensing out its name, and developing random, one-off, Atari-branded products, the confirmation that a new console is on the way has come with a huge amount of retro love.