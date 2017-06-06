Pokemon coming to Nintendo Switch in September

Nintendo Switch owners will get their first Pokemon game this September, with a remastered version of Pokemon Tournament to be released for the console on 22 September.

Pokemon Tournament DX is an enhanced version of the Wii U game released in Europe and the US last spring. It will feature an extended cast of Pokemon to fight with, including Decidueye, Croagunk and more.

Nintendo has announced that the fighting game will be playable at E3 2017, so Pocket-lint will get its hands on it then. From our plays of the Wii U version, we already know that it's a surprisingly addictive foray into Pokemon battles.

Sadly, a rumoured Switch port of either Pokemon Sun or Moon doesn't seem to be on the cards after all. Instead, Nintendo has announced new 3DS versions of the game(s).

Pokemon UltraSun and UltraMoon are coming, with different storylines to the existing handheld games.

They will be available on 17 November this year and will also undoubtedly be shown properly for the first time at E3 2017 next week.

The classic Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver games will be available as part of Virtual Console for the 3DS on 22 September too.