Automatic screenshots are the latest Nintendo Switch problem. Do you have it?

The Nintendo Switch is without doubt a fantastic console and has helped to revive Nintendo after the failings of the Wii U. But, like other games consoles, it's not without its faults and the most recent one that some users have encountered, is the Switch taking several screenshots automatically.

It's not a major problem by any stretch, but it's something that shouldn't be happening. The console will take screenshots every second or so, without users pressing the screenshot button. Some have even noticed the console will wake itself up to take some, too.

The majority of users that have come across the issue have also installed Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, so the thinking is the game is causing the problem. However the game hasn't been running in some cases and screenshots are still being taken. In this video livestream of the game, you can see "Capture taken" appearing in the top left of the screen. 

Nintendo has yet to comment on the issue or release an official update to fix the issue, although software version 2.30 has just been released and includes "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience".

It's the same line the games company uses for a lot of its software updates, so it's not clear if this will solve the problem, as it may just be coincidental timing. It's not the first time the Switch has encountered problems, as some users reported dead pixels on the screen.

