The Nintendo Switch accessory we've all been waiting for is coming in June
- Switch Dock Set to be sold separately
- Means you can play on TVs in other rooms
When we reviewed the Nintendo Switch in March we called for a second Switch dock to be sold separately. Nintendo has now responded, saying that you will be able to buy a second dock from 23 June.
The Nintendo Switch is a portable games console, so it's always been possible to continue playing games in another room in the house whenever you wanted. However, we found playing motion games, such as 1-2 Switch, in a bedroom, spare room and living room meant moving the dock around with us.
Yes, we could play them on the 6.2-inch screen, but while it's a good compromise for when out and about, it seemed silly having to play games on that format when we had a 55-inch flatscreen waiting there for us.
- Nintendo Switch games: Switch launch titles and games list for 2017 revealed
- Nintendo Switch: Price, specs and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
Being able to add another dock, situated in the living room, was always something we wanted and now we shall get our wish.
An accessory set that includes a #NintendoSwitch dock, an AC adapter and an HDMI cable will be available from 23/06. pic.twitter.com/42C2838gTd— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 10, 2017
Unfortunately, it does mean shelling out a further wedge, anywhere up to around £80, but we think it's worth it.
There's no UK price for the spare Nintendo Switch Dock Set yet, but it is $99 in the US - around £70 at current exchange rates. It also includes an AC adapter and second HDMI cable.
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Far Cry: How a franchise matured to greatness
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May
- Kinguin: deeply into games
- Dragalia Lost: Nintendo’s next mobile game is an original RPG
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
Comments