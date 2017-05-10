  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

The Nintendo Switch accessory we've all been waiting for is coming in June

|
Nintendo The Nintendo Switch accessory we've all been waiting for is coming in June
  • Switch Dock Set to be sold separately
  • Means you can play on TVs in other rooms

When we reviewed the Nintendo Switch in March we called for a second Switch dock to be sold separately. Nintendo has now responded, saying that you will be able to buy a second dock from 23 June.

The Nintendo Switch is a portable games console, so it's always been possible to continue playing games in another room in the house whenever you wanted. However, we found playing motion games, such as 1-2 Switch, in a bedroom, spare room and living room meant moving the dock around with us.

Yes, we could play them on the 6.2-inch screen, but while it's a good compromise for when out and about, it seemed silly having to play games on that format when we had a 55-inch flatscreen waiting there for us.

Being able to add another dock, situated in the living room, was always something we wanted and now we shall get our wish.

Unfortunately, it does mean shelling out a further wedge, anywhere up to around £80, but we think it's worth it.

There's no UK price for the spare Nintendo Switch Dock Set yet, but it is $99 in the US - around £70 at current exchange rates. It also includes an AC adapter and second HDMI cable.

PopularIn Games
  1. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
  3. Far Cry: How a franchise matured to greatness
  4. Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
  5. FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May
  1. Kinguin: deeply into games
  2. Dragalia Lost: Nintendo’s next mobile game is an original RPG
  3. PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
  4. Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
  5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details

Comments