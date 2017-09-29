Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: Price, games, stock updates and more

After the incredible success of its miniature, remade NES console, Nintendo has released a follow-up; this time based on the much-loved Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES for short.

A Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES is now available, having shipped to those who managed to pre-order it prior to release day.

Nintendo has also confirmed that it will be producing more SNES Classic Minis than it did the NES version, so stock should be more readily available on the build up to Christmas.

See Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES on Amazon UK

See it on GAME.co.uk

With that in mind, here's everything we know about the machine and the confirmed games that come pre-installed.

Nintendo released a miniature version of its first household games console in November last year and it sold out almost immediately. The Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System (Famicom in Japan) was priced at £50 in the UK and came with 30 Nintendo games pre-installed. An included controller, shaped like the one that came with the 80s original, was included in the box and an optional second could be added for two-player games.

Apart from its size, the NES Classic Mini also included an HDMI port to connect it to a TV and clever picture upscaling technologies to ensure the 8-bit games looked good, even when expanded to fit a 55-inch or more.

Unfortunately, because it was extremely popular, gamers who didn't manage to pre-order one prior to release were unlikely to get one for the original price. They still fetch anywhere up to £250 each on reseller sites such as eBay - five times the original retail price - although Nintendo has since said it will be restarting production of that machine to release new stock in 2018.

It is also producing more stock of the sequel machine. The Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES Classic Mini for short, is a smaller, self-contained version of one of the greatest games consoles of all time. It comes with 21 games pre-installed including, for the first time, the previously un-released Star Fox 2.

The European version looks like the EU SNES released in the 90s, while the US and Japanese versions also ape their regional variants.

All versions come with two wired controllers.

The SNES Classic Mini was released in the UK and US on 29 September 2017. Units that shipped that day were mostly to customers who pre-ordered.

It's worth checking retailers often though, as Nintendo has promised more stock is on its way.

Check with GAME.co.uk

Check with Amazon.co.uk

We'll be posting stock updates whenever we see some going back into stores.

The UK price of the SNES Classic Mini is £69.99, as listed on Nintendo's own store. It is priced at $79.99 in the States. Both of them are a little more expensive than the NES Mini last year.

The extra cost (over the NES Classic Mini, which was £49.99 at launch) is due to two controllers being bundled with the system this time around. You had to buy a second separately for the NES Classic Mini.

The NES Classic Mini featured 30 games (although you could add more by hacking the machine), all accessible through a smart, easy-to-use scrollable menu system. You could also pause a game, return to the menu and pick it up again later.

The SNES Classic Mini will feature 21 games. As previously stated, Star Fox 2 has never been released before.

Here is a complete list including extra details on some of our favourites:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

The crown jewel in the Super Nintendo era, Super Mario World was the 2D platformer that set a very high bar few others managed to match. For many, it was the game that convinced them to buy a SNES over the rival Sega Mega Drive.

Changed co-operative racing forever. The original Super Mario Kart still holds its own today as a party game guaranteed to cause a giggle or two.

As top-down RPGs go, A Link to the Past is one of the very best. It might ot have the fancy graphics of the Switch masterpiece of today, but it retains the spirit and scope.

A sideways-scrolling shooter/platformer of the highest quality. It's often been included in lists of the greatest games of all-time.

Rare's attempt at a 2D platformer feels very different to the Mario games. It uses more chunky, clay-like characters and some clever gameplay tropes to deliver something fresh and fiendishly difficult.

Sometimes called Super Mario World 2 but isn't really - it's actually a prequel to the SNES Mario classic. It also features a baby Mario riding on the back of his dinosaur chum Yoshi.

To be honest, we never really liked F-Zero that much but as a forerunner to WipEout and games like it, this needs to be included.

Graphically impressive and complex for its time, this 3D space shooter is still our favourite Star Fox game ever.