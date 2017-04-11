This SwitchCharge battery case will keep you an extra 12 hours of playing time

We love the Nintendo Switch here at Pocket-lint, it delivers an intuitive new design and gameplay concept, and it works. However we, like many other users, feel a bit let down by the three to four hours of gameplay time you get when you take the main console out with you in the portable mode.

Fortunately, London based InDemand Design has come up with the SwitchCharge battery case to solve that very issue. It's the very first multifunctional battery case designed specifically for the Switch, and along with its 12,000mAh battery, has an integrated kickstand and two game card slots.

The SwitchCharge case claims to give you up to 12 hours of extra playing time, which should be more than enough for most flights, commutes and playing sessions, before you get it back home and into the dock. The 12 hours of playing time is dependent on what games you're playing, as more intensive ones will bring that figure down, while less intensive games could see it rise a bit.

InDemand Design's own initial test showed the case gave an extra 10 hours 40 minutes of gameplay when playing Zelda: Breath of the Wild, whereas Shovel Knight saw an extra 14 hours 15 minutes from the case.

The integrated kickstand can be deployed at virtually any angle to suit your playing preferences and the two extra game card slots mean you don't need to carry games around with you in separates cases.

The SwitchCharge battery case for the Nintendo Switch is currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, although it's already surpassed its $150,000 goal with 25 days left to go. Seems we're not the only ones who want more juice out of our console. You can pre-order your own from $85 with shipping estimated for August 2017.