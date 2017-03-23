Here's one good reason to wait before buying Nintendo Switch

We're big fans of the Nintendo Switch here at Pocket-lint. We've had great fun with 1-2 Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the last few weeks.

However, we said in our review that as good as it is at playing games right now, it can only get better in future, and it might be worth waiting a while before buying one.

Now it seems we were right, albeit for a different reason.

Our thoughts were that media streaming services and a larger games library would be good reasons to wait, but it now seems as if the hardware itself will be getting better.

Nintendo has confirmed that a "manufacturing variation" in its Joy-Con controllers on early units could result in the connectivity issues with the left controller that some have been experiencing. It is not a design fault, but is not a software issue so cannot be corrected in existing Joy-Cons.

It's a rare issue and doesn't always cause problems, but sometimes the left Joy-Con can drop its connection - especially when there are interfering signals from other devices in the vicinity.

It won't be an issue for future Nintendo Switch consoles manufactured though. Nintendo has isolated the "manufacturing variation" and it has now been corrected at "factory level".

See, was worth waiting after all.

For those affected by the Joy-Con issue with their early units, you are encouraged to return them for a fix or replacement: "Consumers can send their controller directly to Nintendo for the adjustment, free of charge, with an anticipated quick return of less than a week," Nintendo said.