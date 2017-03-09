Nintendo: Netflix coming to Switch "in time"

It's early days but the Nintendo Switch has already proven to be successful. In its first two days of release, the company sold more Switch devices globally than any other console in its history.

However, there's one irksome fact that we and others highlighted in Nintendo Switch reviews, it doesn't come with any media streaming service. No Netflix, no Amazon Video, no BBC iPlayer.

Both the Wii and Wii U had support for at least a couple of those, so why not Switch? If anything, there's a better reason to put streaming services on the Nintendo Switch than the others as it is a portable device.

Nintendo's US boss Reggie Fils-Aime does agree, but has reiterated that gaming is the priority for the launch window: "We built the Nintendo Switch to be a world-class gaming device, meaning we want you first and foremost to play games on the system and have an incredibly fun experience," he told the Washington Post.

However, he admitted that getting streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Video, are important going forward: "We’re talking to a range of companies about other services, companies like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon - things that will come in time," he added.

There are some that won't care about streaming video support, after all they have Zelda, and most TVs and mobile devices can access Netflix, Amazon and the like. But do you really want to have to take two different devices on a plane or train when one could do? We don't, that's for sure.

Thankfully, we won't have to... "in time" anyway.