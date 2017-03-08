Got the Nintendo Switch dead pixel issue? Here are your consumer rights

There's no denying that the Nintendo Switch has been a success so far; it is the fastest-selling console in Nintendo's history, has one of, if not the best launch game in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and both are getting critical acclaim more each day.

However, it is not without its issues. Nintendo itself admits to a wireless connectivity problem with the left Joy-Con that could drop out if confronted with rivalling signals. And now there are numerous reports of dead pixels on users' screens.

As with every handheld console that sports an LCD screen, the launch has been met with complaints on Reddit and Twitter that some Switch consoles have deal pixels. The bad news is that Nintendo itself says on its support site that these are a "characteristic of LCD screens" and not "considered a defect", so not a cause for replacement.

You might have some rights for a refund though. If you do have a dead pixel issue, here are the things you can do.

A dead pixel occurs on an LCD screen where the pixel itself fails and therefore appears as a tiny white or black dot on a screen (whether it allows the backlight to shine through or not). Sometimes these appear in clusters and form a larger, defective area.

It is not possible to fix a dead pixel and they are invariably a fault in the manufacture of the LCD panel. They can also occur sometime later in a product's lifespan. Mobile phones, TVs and other devices that use LCD displays have reportedly also suffered from dead pixels.

Nintendo support for the issue suggests that you cannot get a replacement Switch console if you are suffering from dead pixels:

"Small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens. These are normal and should not be considered a defect," it states on the official Nintendo support pages.

It also classifies dead pixels as "dark or light patches on the screen".

Unfortunately, if you bought the Switch in a UK high street store, you might face problems returning it. UK shops do not legally have to give you a replacement or refund unless a product is faulty, and as Nintendo does not deem the issue to be a defect, many shops are likely to take the same stand. Some might though, so it's worth asking.

If you bought your Nintendo Switch online you actually have a better chance. According to Which?, the Consumer Contracts Regulations have further protection for purchases made online, giving you up to 14 days to return the product for a full refund.

It essentially protects online purchases because sellers need to provide a full description of the goods, and if the description did not include the possibility of dead pixels on the screen, you have a decent chance of getting a refund.

This has happened with a Nintendo product before. There were reported cases of Nintendo DS consoles having dead pixels from the box and the company took a similar stance on replacements. However, it eventually changed its mind and stance on dead pixels and replaced newly classified defective devices.