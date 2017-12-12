Nintendo sells 10m Switch consoles in nine months, just 3.5m less than Wii U in five years

It has been revealed that Nintendo sold more Nintendo Switch consoles in its first nine months than Wii U units in its lifetime.

Nintendo has sold 10 million Switch units since its launch in March.

The company sold 13.56 million Wii Us in total, in its four-and-a-half-year lifespan. The Switch is likely to surpass that early next year - maybe even once Christmas sales have been totted up.

The success story can be partly attributed to the outstanding sales prowess of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, of which 2.76 million copies were sold in the first month alone. Super Mario Odyssey has also been an major factor in recent times.

It all started with amazing sales over the launch weekend at the beginning of March. The first weekend sales of the Switch were better than any other console in the Japanese gaming giant's history. Although the Switch has some way to go still to match the overall sales record, set by the original Wii.

Nintendo sold more than 100 million Wii consoles in total.