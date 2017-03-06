Nintendo Switch game saves are locked to one console

The Nintendo Switch is now in many gamers hands and, like us, we're sure that the more they play with their new machines the more they will grow in love with its talents. However, that's not to say it doesn't have some strange caveats.

We've mentioned the lack of video streaming services in our extensive Nintendo Switch review, but a couple of other foibles have emerged that we hope Nintendo will address soon.

The latest concerns game saves. According to a report by Kotaku, confirmed by Nintendo, Switch save games are not only locked to an account, but also the console they were saved on. That means you cannot transfer them to another Switch - even if you need to replace yours due to a manufacturing fault.

All game saves are stored on the console's built-in storage. They cannot be saved or transferred to a microSD card, even if it is empty. Games themselves can be installed on microSD, just not saves. Weird.

If you do manage to fill the measly 32GB of on-board storage you'll also have to delete data to store more game saves.

Nintendo has said that the feature is relevant "at this time" which opens up the possibility of this changing in future, but just be aware that, should your Switch break you cannot currently continue that mammoth game of Zelda you've been storing.