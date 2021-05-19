Quick Links
The Nintendo Switch has its own, paid subscription service which is required for online play.
However, not only does Nintendo Switch Online enable Switch owners to play many games online, membership offers a growing selection of free classic games to download, including Super Mario.
So here's everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online, including the price, family plans and what it has to offer.
What is Nintendo Switch online and what does it do?
Switch Online is Nintendo's equivalent to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold. It is a paid subscription service that gives you access to online multiplayer play for many games, plus other benefits and features.
You will need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member to play the vast majority of games online. You will still be able to play games such as Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in single-player or local multiplayer, but won't be able to compete against your friends over the internet if you don't have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
What free games do you get with Switch Online and the Expansion Pack?
Classic NES, SNES, N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games list
A growing library of Nintendo Entertainment System games is available to play at no extra cost. Classics on offer include Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros 3, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda.
Switch Online members also get the chance to play a selection of SNES games, such as Super Mario World and Mario Kart. There are more than 100 games on both lists in total. It effectively turns your Nintendo Switch into an NES Classic Mini or SNES Classic Mini.
Those who pay extra for the Expansion Pack also gain access to classic N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games. It includes some downloadable content at no extra cost too, such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass.
Expand the list below if you want to see the full range of games available.
Nintendo Switch Online free classic games list for UK, EU and US (as of 25 January 2023):
NES
Other Switch Online member benefits
Cloud saves
Switch Online allows you to store your save games in the cloud, in order to back up your progress. That way, if you do have to wipe your Switch for whatever reason or run out of storage, you will still have a backup you can download at a later date.
There is a catch though; not all games will save to the cloud. Nintendo blocks some to "ensure fair play", whatever that means.
Nintendo Switch Online app
A Nintendo Switch Online app is available for iOS and Android, and offers voice chat and multiplayer hubs for supported games.
Member offers
Deals and offers are available for members only. As are the occasional free games beyond those for NES, SNES, N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.
Missions & Rewards
A Missions & Rewards section of the Nintendo Switch Online hub sets you tasks, such as "play software that supports online play", or game-specific goals, like "play the NES version of Super Mario Bros". Each completed mission will earn you Platinum Points that can either be traded for digital items (such as themes) or merchandise on Nintendo's website. They can also be swapped in for exclusive icons, frames and backgrounds for your Switch profile picture.
It's worth noting that Platinum Points are not the same as Gold Points (usually earned when buying games from Nintendo itself) and expire after six months, so don't forget to spend them.
How much does Nintendo Switch Online cost and is there a family plan?
Switch Online price
The price of Nintendo Switch Online varies depending on whether you like to pay monthly, quarterly or yearly. There is also a family membership which includes up to eight Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions. Each different family member can use the full Nintendo Switch Online privileges on different consoles or even the same Switch.
After a one-week free trial period, a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription will cost the following:
Individual membership
1 month (30 days): £3.49, €3.99, $3.99
3 months (90 days): £6.99, €7.99, $7.99
12 months (365 days): £17.99, €19.99, $19.99
Family membership
12 months (365 days): £31.49, €34.99, $34.99
Switch Online Expansion Pack price
A Switch Online Expansion Pack is required for access to classic N64 and Sega Mega Drive games, plus other benefits (such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe extra courses for free).
You subscribe to it as in a bundle of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Individual membership
12 months (365 days): £34.99, €39.99, $49.99
Family membership
12 months (365 days): £59.99, €69.99, $79.99
How to get Nintendo Switch Online membership
It's easy to sign up for a Nintendo Switch Online account. Using a web browser, just head here if you are in the UK, or here if you are in the US.
Alternatively, you can sign up on your Switch itself. Head to the eShop icon on the bottom of the main menu screen, open the eShop and you will see "Nintendo Switch Online" as one of the options on the left-hand side. Click on it and it will take you to the membership options screen where you can choose your membership, and even start the free trial period.
You will also need a free Nintendo Account though, so if you haven't got one already, head here: my.nintendo.com.