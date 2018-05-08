What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?

Ever since the Nintendo Switch was released, Nintendo has been promising an online subscription service.

And although its full launch was delayed several times, Nintendo Switch Online will be with us soon enough.

We now know pricing and exactly what your membership fees will get you, so here's everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Online is the Japanese gaming giant's equivalent to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold. It is a paid subscription service that gives you access to online, multiplayer play for many games, plus other benefits and features.

You will need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member to play games online from its launch date. You will still be able to play those games, such as Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, in single-player or local multiplayer but you won't be able to compete against your friends over the internet if you don't have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

At present, online play on games that support it is free until Nintendo Switch Online is officially available.

As well as online play, you get several other benefits as part of your Nintendo Switch Online subscription:

An ever-growing library of Nintendo Entertainment System games will be available to play at no extra cost. There will be 20 at launch and more added regularly.

The launch titles include Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros 3, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda.

It will effectively turn your Nintendo Switch into a NES Classic Mini.

You will be able to store your save games in the cloud, in order to back up your progress. That way, if you do have to wipe your Switch for whatever reason or run out of storage, you will still have a back-up you can download at a later date.

The Nintendo Switch Online app is already available for iOS and Android, and offers voice chat and multiplayer hubs for supported games.

Deals and offers will be available for members only. We'll find out more after launch.

Nintendo Switch Online will be available from September 2018.

The price of Nintendo Switch Online varies depending on whether you like to pay monthly, quarterly or yearly. There will also be family membership which includes up to eight Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions. Each different family member can use the full Nintendo Switch Online privileges on different consoles or even the same Switch.

1 month (30 days): £3.49, €3.99, $3.99

3 months (90 days): £6.99, €7.99, $7.99

12 months (365 days): £17.99, €19.99, $19.99

12 months (365 days): £31.49, €34.99, $34.99

We will explain how you can sign up for Nintendo Switch Online closer to launch. You will need to sign up for a free Nintendo Account, however, and that can be done ahead of time here: my.nintendo.com.