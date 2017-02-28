You won't be able to play every single Nintendo Switch game on the TV

The Nintendo Switch's biggest feature is the ability to seamlessly switch between TV and tablet modes. You can start playing a game at home, and then if you need to go out and continue gaming, simply take the Switch tablet out of its dock and you're on your way.

However, it turns out that not all games being released for the new console will be able to be played on the TV anyway, as they require touch input for controls.

The first such game to be announced is Voez, a Japanese, rhythm-based indie game originally developed for iOS and Android devices. Developer Flyhigh Works has confirmed that it can't be used with button controls, such as those on the Nintendo's Joycon controller, instead it relies solely on touch input.

It's the first game to be confirmed for the Switch that can only be played in one way, but it seems Nintendo doesn't mind that. It could therefore mean more games developers will produce games that can only be played in one gaming mode instead of programming them to work in either format, and could even pave the way for some of our favourite smartphone games to make the transition to Switch as well.

The Nintendo Switch will launch in the UK on Friday 3 March, so keep your eyes locked to Pocket-lint for our full, in-depth review this coming Thursday 2 March.