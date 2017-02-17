See the Nintendo Switch's alleged operating system in this amazing leaked video

The Nintendo Switch games console isn't due to be shipped until Friday 3 March, at least for those who managed to get their pre-orders in. However one lucky NeoGAF user, hiphoptherobot, has supposedly got his hands on a console already. Rather than keep it to himself, hiphoptherobot has produced a short video showing the Switch's operating system.

Nintendo's previous consoles such as the Wii and Wii U have had heavily animated operating systems and full body avatars. With the Switch however, Nintendo appears to have made the whole user interface a lot cleaner, with a system that looks like it's been plucked straight from an Android tablet.

The setup instructions are easy and clear to follow and the main home screen is simple. There are boxes that would house quick links to games or downloaded software and underneath those are various options that you have to double click to open.

There's News, Shop (which may require a software update to access), Album, for capturing screenshots, Controllers, Settings and Sleep. To wake the console up from Sleep you need to press the power button three times, which has probably been done to make sure the console doesn't power on if it's in a bag or pocket.

A data management tab in the settings menu shows 25.9GB of free space, which confirms it has 32GB of onboard storage, as some needs to be reserved for the OS itself.

There's also an icon in the bottom left of the screen that tells you what mode the console is in: either with controllers attached to the screen, or being used separately.

However, as with all early leaks, they have to be taken with a pinch of salt. While the console may look completely legitimate, we'll reserve ourselves to receiving our console before confirming exactly what features the Nintendo Switch has.