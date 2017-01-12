Nintendo Switch presentation event: Watch it again right here

Nintendo fully revealed all its new console, the Nintendo Switch, including release date and price on Friday 13 January during an online presentation event that you can watch again in full right here.

There are plenty of games to view too, so the show is a packed on, that's for sure. But perhaps the biggest news is that the console will be £279.99 in the UK and released on 3 March.

It was broadcasted live at 4am GMT so you might have missed it first time around. But the entire one hour running time of the event is available above. You should skip to around 33 minutes in to get past the faff.

We'll also be at a special hands-on event in London today, 13 January, in order to bring you our first impressions of the Nintendo Switch and some of the confirmed games on show.

You can also catch up with some of the details ahead of our hands-ons and previews by clicking on the links below. This is a major deal for Nintendo, especially after the widely perceived failure of the Wii U, but like you we are willing the Switch to be a great success. The games industry deserves a great Nintendo console and everything we've heard so far suggests the Switch might well be it.