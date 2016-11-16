Nintendo Switch will get Mario game from day one, Skyrim and Splatoon too

As part of the Nintendo Switch Preview Trailer, released at the end of October, several games were shown as running on the new machine.

Now a report suggests that three of those games will definitely be part of the console's launch. A new Mario game is inbound, plus Skyrim and Splatoon will get Switch versions for March.

Sadly, the report also states that the Switch version of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be delayed. That particular game has had troubled development already, having originally been scheduled for release on the Wii U in 2015.

Let's Play Video Games claims that two separate sources have ponied up information. The new Mario game will have a Mario 64 style 3D open world hub, from which different levels can be accessed. There will also be a co-op mode, it is said.

A press demo of the game will be available in January 2017, the sources claim.

In addition, while Bethesda is quiet on the subject, the Skyrim port shown in the Switch teaser is heading for launch day. As is Splatoon, which will gain a new one versus one mode, with two players on separate Switches battling it out on dedicated maps. Single-player content is also tipped for the new release.

There is no doubt we'll hear more about Switch launch titles in the coming weeks and months. After all, the console itself will be on sale from March and Nintendo plans to reveal more officially on 13 January next year.