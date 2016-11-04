Nintendo games consoles from 1980 to now: Which is your favourite?

Nintendo will launch the Switch games console at the beginning of spring 2017, reportedly on 17 March, 32 years after it introduced its first home games console, the Nintendo Entertainment System.

It is also about to release a mini version of the latter machine, pre-installed with 30 of its most loved games, essentially reminding people of the company's humble beginnings.

However, the NES wasn't Nintendo's first consumer games machine, that accolade belongs to the handheld series Game & Watch, although it has come on leaps and bounds since then. Literally, in Mario's case.

Game & Watch was a series of handhelds that only played a single game, and had either a clock, an alarm or in some cases, both. There were no cartridges or other games to download. Indeed, there was no internet to download them from. You bought a single game and stuck to it.

In the following years, Nintendo carved a niche for itself by being the quirky console manufacturer. Compared to the likes of Sony, Sega and Microsoft, it always took gaming in an odd but satisfying direction. And because of that that it became a company you can't help but love.

We've taken a look back at Nintendo's illustrious history, which has provided us with some of the most iconic games consoles and not to mention some of the greatest games franchises of all time.

There were a whole series of Game & Watch devices released throughout the 80s. And like similar handhelds of the time, they became incredibly popular.

The first was produced after Nintendo employee Gunpei Yokoi saw a businessman travelling on the Shinkansen playing with his calculator and thought the company could make a portable games machine to help kill time on the commute.

Each Game & Watch only had one game available to play, and there were around 60 in total. Some were based on arcade machines and were also responsible for bringing big licences and games characters, such as Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Mario Bros, into the home.

Nintendo's next console doesn't need much introduction. The NES played 8-bit games and was designed for the home. It was by far the best-selling console of its time, selling in excess of 60 million units, and helped North America recover from the videogame crash of 1983 that saw too many consoles flood the market and personal computers become more powerful.

The NES was originally marketed as the Family Computer, or Famicom in Japan, but was released as NES in North America at CES 1985. Launch titles included Super Mario Bros, Ice Climber, Pinball and Duck Hunt. You could pick up a console with a copy of Super Mario Bros for $99 or a Deluxe Set, which included two games and several accessories, for $199.99.

Another of gaming's greatest consoles ever is the Nintendo Game Boy. Thought of and designed by the same team behind the Game & Watch, the Game Boy combined features of the first handheld with swappable cartridges like the NES to create one of the best selling consoles ever. Sales of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color (released in 1998) are estimated at around 120 million units.

It cost around $90 when it launched in America and came bundled with a copy of Tetris, highly regarded as the game that helped the mammoth sales. Nintendo also made a range of accessories for the Game Boy, including a printer and magnifying screen with built-in light.

Nintendo's second major home console was also a runaway success, even though it had tough competition from the Sega Mega Drive. Sega's machine was released first, but it was ultimately Nintendo's array of games that helped it become the best-selling console of the 16-bit era, with nearly 50 million units shipped worldwide.

Nintendo produced different versions of the console for different markets, with the Japanese version called the Super Famicom. It also encoded the cartridges in such a way that you weren't able to play games from one country on a console from another.

A weird and ultimately disastrous console release followed the SNES, but it's looked back on fondly as the forerunner of virtual reality in the home.

The Virtual Boy stood on a table or cabinet and players had to lean into the visor to play wireframe 3D games. Unfortunately, rather than provide a space age experience, most gamers came away feeling queasy and the concept was shelved. Its lifespan can be measured in months not years and it never made it out of Japan or the US.

The N64 got its name from the 64-bit CPU it used and was Nintendo's last home console to require cartridges. It was successful when it launched, with many customers fighting to get their hands on one and was deemed the most powerful console of its generation.

Unfortunately, it had the Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn to compete with, so couldn't quite emulate its predecessors' success, going on to sell just under 33 million units. But the N64 still goes down in history as a fantastic Nintendo games console by those in the know.

A large part of its success can be put down to the games: Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Goldeneye 007 are still regarded as some of the best titles in history.

Nintendo turned to the optical disc format for the GameCube, but was up against tough competition from the Sony PlayStation 2, Microsoft Xbox and Sega Dreamcast. Game progress could be saved to memory cards, coming in sizes from 4MB to 64MB and the controller was redesigned from the three-handled model of the N64 to a two-handled one for the GameCube, but they couldn't prevent it being a big flop.

Once again Mario and Zelda made an appearance on the GameCube, helping in some part towards its initial success, but only 22 million GameCubes were sold in total. Considering 153 million rival PlayStations were shifted, that was a big failure. It hasn't stopped it going down in history as an iconic console though.

Nintendo decided to upgrade its ageing Game Boy concept with a more powerful model, with better graphics and wider range of colours available to developers.

The Game Boy Advance went through several designs in its seven-year shelf life, with a return to the clamshell style of the original Game & Watch devices for the Game Boy Advance SP. That particular oddity could even be seen as the forerunner to the Nintendo DS to follow soon after.

Even though it was pressing forward with new designs for the Game Boy Advance, Nintendo decided to completely refresh its handheld strategy with the release of the DS.

Importantly, it introduced an innovative new dual-screen setup that evolved from the original Game & Watch. The bottom display featured a touchscreen and could be used to control games, while the top was just an LCD screen to see what you were doing.

Its main rival was the Sony PSP, but thanks to backwards compatibility with Game Boy Advance games and a couple of evolution models with improved performance and features, the DS line became the best selling handheld games console series in history.

The Wii was Nintendo's entry in the seventh generation of home consoles, going up against fearsome competition in the form of the Sony PlayStation 3 and Microsoft Xbox 360. But for some time it lead the other two in sales figures.

The Wii ushered in a new era of motion gaming using the Wii Remote, which the console tracked in three-dimensional space. It also eventually released the Wii Balance Board which was used with fitness games. Its family friendly style and games releases made it the most popular living room machine for quite some time.

To follow-up on its DS handheld concept, Nintendo turned to a visual technology popular at the time: 3D. It made the top screen of its clamshell device a 3D screen, although unlike similar picture tech on TVs and the like, it didn't require glasses.

To be honest, most people were disappointed with the 3D display and its performance, but that didn't stop the 3DS from selling in bucket loads. It has since has minor refreshes in the form of a larger XL model and enhanced versions. A 2D-only version is also available for younger children who cannot use the 3D screen.

The Wii U was the successor to the Wii and Nintendo's answer to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is the first Nintendo console to support high-definition graphics, and is primarily controlled using the touchscreen-enabled Wii U GamePad.

While initial reception to the Wii U was positive, it has ultimately been considered a gaming failure, selling just over 13 million units since its release. Recent reports have suggested Nintendo has ceased production of the Wii U, with the focus now being on the Switch.

Retro gaming has become incredibly popular of late and in advance of the Nintendo Switch becoming available in early 2017, the Japanese gaming giant is helping gamers young and old revisit some of its best early games with a mini form of the original NES console.

It features 30 of the company's Nintendo Entertainment System titles and an authentic style controller. It is an ideal way of getting ready for the Switch by delving back into Nintendo's past.

And so we come to the Switch, released in March 2017 to huge success. It is a "new concept" for Nintendo in that it comprises a tablet-like device, with a touchscreen, and a docking station to play it at home on a big TV as well as when out and about.

The Joy-Con controllers are small pads that slot onto either side of the screen in order to present something akin to the Wii U GamePad. And they can also be slotted onto a central home controller unit in order to give a more joypad feel to proceedings.